Winston-Salem area returns to top-100 large metros in 2022 Milken rankings

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area continued its roller-coaster ride in the annual Milken Institute ranking of the 200 best-performing cities.

The ranking for 2022 is No. 96, compared with No. 122 in the 2021 ranking, No. 82 in 2020, No. 121 in 2019 and No. 160 in 2018.

The Winston-Salem MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The index has been compiled since 2003 by the Milken Institute, a research group in California.

It ranks 200 metropolitan areas based on economic growth, including both long-term and short-term measurements of employment and salary growth and indicators of high-tech output.

In recent years, Milken has been separating the 200 metro into five tiers, with Winston-Salem listed as 27th out of 59 Tier 3 regions.

Milken's current ranking criteria features 11 categories: job growth for 2019-20; job growth for 2015-20; wage growth for 2019-20; wage growth for 2015-20; job growth from November 2020 to November 2021; high-tech gross domestic product (GDP) growth 2019-20; high-tech GDP growth 2015-20; high-tech concentration GDP location quotient (LQ) for 2020; number of high-tech industries with GDP LQ count for 2020; household broadband access in 2020; and housing affordability index in 2020.

For the Winston-Salem MSA, the top individual category score is 65th in number of high-tech industries with GDP LQ count for 2020. The lowest score is 160th in high-tech GDP for 2019-20.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties also has had some ebb and flow, though not as wide-ranging at Winston-Salem MSA.

The region is ranked No. 138 for 2022, compared with No. 147 in 2021, No. 162 in 2020, No. 142 in 2019 and No. 156 in 2018. It was listed as 58th out of the 59 Tier 3 regions.

For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the top individual category score is 24th in number of high-tech industries with GDP LQ count for 2020. The lowest score is 164th in high-tech GDP for 2019-20.

The top performing metro in North Carolina is Durham-Chapel Hill MSA at No. 11, down significantly from No. 42 in 2021 and No. 102 in 2020.

Milken officials said the Durham-Chapel Hill improvement "emphasizes the comparative resilience of high-tech industries in the face of the pandemic."

Its most noteworthy results were being ranked No. 2 for one-year wage growth, No. 6 in high-tech GDP location quotient and No. 8 in high-tech industry count. The lowest result was No. 171 in five-year high-tech GDP growth and No. 114 in broadband access, which was the second-lowest of the top-tier cities.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA dropped in the 2022 ranking from No. 5 to No. 16. It was listed as the top Tier 2 metro.

The Wilmington MSA was ranked No. 21, up from No. 37 in 2021. It was listed as the No. 6 Tier 2 metro.

The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA was ranked No. 31, down from No. 26 in 2021. It was listed as the No. 16 Tier 2 metro.

The Asheville MSA was ranked No. 165, down from No. 73 in 2021. It was the largest drop among the 200 largest metros.

In the small metro rankings, Burlington was ranked No. 36, up from No. 44 in 2021. Greenville was ranked No. 40, up from No. 54. Jacksonville was No. 97, down from No. 91. New Bern was No. 115, up from No. 152. Rocky Mount was No. 140, up from No. 180. Goldsboro was No. 150, up from No. 188.

Atop the overall Milken rankings are, in order: Provo-Orem, Utah; Austin-Round Rock, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Palm Bay, Melbourne-Titusville, Fla.

"This year’s index continues a trend noted in last year’s edition: a shift in high-tech jobs away from the largest coastal cities toward comparatively affordable inland cities with thriving local economies," Milken said in its overall report.

"That said, this year’s index also saw a rebound of some of the traditional tech hubs, notably San Jose and Durham–Chapel Hill."

Milken said that "while any of the nation’s traditional high-tech hubs still provide economic opportunities, they are no longer the only centers that create high-paying jobs, marking a shift toward spreading this type of economic success across more of the country."

