Winston-Salem area starts 2022 with uptick in foreclosure filings

Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 147 filings in January, compared with 115 in December and 54 in January 2021.

For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 25 filings in January, compared with 17 in December and eight in January 2021.

For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 27 filings in January, compared with 37 in December and 28 in January 2021.

“The increased level of foreclosure activity in January wasn’t a surprise,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of RealtyTrac, an Attom company.

“Foreclosures typically slow down during the holidays in November and December and pick back up after the first of the year.

"This year, the increases were probably a little more dramatic than usual since foreclosure restrictions placed on mortgage servicers by the CFPB expired at the end of December.