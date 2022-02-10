Winston-Salem area starts 2022 with uptick in foreclosure filings

The Winston-Salem metro area began 2022 with a major year-over-year surge in foreclosure filings, although still at a near-historic low, according to an Attom Data Solutions report timed for release Thursday.
Attom, a national real-estate research firm, listed the five-county area with 34 filings for January, which is down one from December, but up from 18 in January 2021.
Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most at 21. Davidson County followed with seven, Stokes County with three, Davie County with two and Yadkin County with one.
By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA has 284 filings for 2021.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 24 filings in January, down from 35 in December and up from 23 in January 2021.
Guilford County had 235 filings in November, followed by Rockingham County with 62 and Randolph County with 57.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 354 filings for 2021.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”
The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.
Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.
For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 147 filings in January, compared with 115 in December and 54 in January 2021.
For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 25 filings in January, compared with 17 in December and eight in January 2021.
For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 27 filings in January, compared with 37 in December and 28 in January 2021.
“The increased level of foreclosure activity in January wasn’t a surprise,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of RealtyTrac, an Attom company.
“Foreclosures typically slow down during the holidays in November and December and pick back up after the first of the year.
"This year, the increases were probably a little more dramatic than usual since foreclosure restrictions placed on mortgage servicers by the CFPB expired at the end of December.
Sharga said that foreclosure completions "are still far below normal levels — less than half as many as in January 2020 before the pandemic was declared, and about 60% lower than the number of foreclosure completions in 2019."
"We’re likely to continue seeing large year-over-year percentage increases for the rest of this year, but it’s also likely that foreclosure activity will remain below historically normal levels until the end of 2022.”
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
