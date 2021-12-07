Winston-Salem assisted-living property sold for $4.36M

The property of the Southfork assisted-living facility in Winston-Salem has been sold for $4.36 million to a Hickory group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 5-acre property at 1345 Jonestown Road contains 26,469 square feet of space. It has been a Community Facilities Inc. affiliate.
The buyer is Winston-Salem Propco LLC, while the seller is Community Facilities Inc. of Rochester, N.Y.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
