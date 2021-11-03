Winston-Salem Baymont property sells for $3.2 million

The Baymont by Wyndham hotel property in Winston-Salem has been purchased for $3.2 million by a Winston-Salem hospitality group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 1.93-acre property at 200 Mercantile Drive contains 88 rooms across 46,105 square feet.
The buyer is Samdeep Hospitality Group LLC. Samir Shukla is listed as president of the company, according to a June corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.
The seller is H&D Hospitality Corp. Inc. of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today