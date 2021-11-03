 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem Baymont property sells for $3.2 million
The Baymont by Wyndham hotel property in Winston-Salem has been purchased for $3.2 million by a Winston-Salem hospitality group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 1.93-acre property at 200 Mercantile Drive contains 88 rooms across 46,105 square feet.

The buyer is Samdeep Hospitality Group LLC. Samir Shukla is listed as president of the company, according to a June corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

The seller is H&D Hospitality Corp. Inc. of Winston-Salem.

