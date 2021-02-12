Winston-Salem beverage company gains brewing partner

The Community Brewing Ventures group said Thursday it has selected UpDog Kombucha as its second partner and its first non-alcoholic beverage partner.

The partnership is projected to help fund promoting the UpDog Kombucha brand with the CBV investment of capital, marketing and production resources.

CBV was formed in June by D9 Brewing Co., one of the Southeast's fastest growing breweries. By January, CBV had raised $2.5 million for funding purposes.

UpDog Kombucha was co-founded by Lauren Miller and Olivia Wolff, who started the business while Wake Forest University students. They are founding cohort members of the entrepreneurial initiative Winston Starts.

The company’s small-batch kombucha is handcrafted using local and organic ingredients. The fermentation process creates naturally occurring probiotics and enzymes that contribute to a healthy gut and body. The brews are vegan, gluten-free, low-sugar and low-calorie with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or added sugar post-fermentation.

Wolff will serve as CBV’s category manager of non-alcoholic and alternative beverages, while Miller will serve as a consultant for the two categories. The goal is helping CBV grow its non-alcoholic offerings.

