Winston-Salem Black business gains $75,000 grant from NC Idea program

A Winston-Salem Black-founded business has been awarded one of seven growth grants from NC idea, the private foundation announced Monday.

Renaissance Fiber, which also has operations in Wilmington, is a manufacturer of hemp and other natural fibers "with a vision to reimagine the textile industry as working for, and not against, nature.

NC Idea is awarding a $75,000 growth grant to each of the seven former SEED recipients in collaboration with the N.C. Black Entrepreneurship Council.

Renaissance Fiber was a spring 2019 SEED grant recipient.

“These founders are leaders in the Black Entrepreneurship community, and this funding will accelerate their growth while hopefully encouraging other minority founders to follow in their footsteps,” NC Idea chief executive Thom Ruhe said in a statement.

The other growth grant recipients are: BatteryXchange of Charlotte; Courtroom5 of Durham; Davos Corp. of Durham; Freeman Capital of Charlotte; LoanWell of Durham; and Smart Girls HQ of Charlotte.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.