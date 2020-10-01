Winston-Salem boutique law firms combined to form Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey

The Winston-Salem law firms of Wall Babcock LLP and Waldrep LLP have merged, effective Thursday, to form Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey PLLC.
The combined firm has 16 attorneys and nine staff members. It is led by Tom Waldrep and Jim Wall as co-managing partners, along with John Babcok and Dennis Bailey as the other named partners.
Altogether, there are 11 partners in the firm.
The law firm said the combination brings together experienced attorneys from larger firms.
The primary focus will be on business law, business bankruptcy, health-care law, litigation, commercial real estate and estate planning.
Waldrep's expertise is in bankruptcy, while Wall Babcock’s strengths is in health-care, litigation and commercial transactions.
The law firm said it "provides necessary legal support to struggling businesses, health-care providers and hospitals."
"The firm looks forward to their continued and strengthened relationships in the Winston-Salem community and beyond."
Wall Babcock was formed in November 2006 as Wall Esleeck Babcock with Robert Esleeck as a managing partner.
That boutique law firm provides a broad range of legal expertise, including corporate law, mergers and acquisitions; health care law; litigation; estate planning; taxation; mediation and commercial real estate.
Waldrep stepped down in June 2013, after nine years as a bankruptcy court judge in the Middle District of N.C., to join the Winston-Salem office of Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP in its bankruptcy and creditors’ rights division.
At that point, Waldrep became the first bankruptcy judge in North Carolina history to return to private practice, according to the N.C. Bar Association. Typically, federal judges step down from their post to enter retirement.
Waldrep formed his law firm in 2016.
Before joining the bench in 2004, Waldrep spent 21 years in private practice building a multi-state bankruptcy practice. He spent the first seven years of his career (1983-1990) at Womble Carlyle before becoming a partner at Bell, Davis & Pitt, PA in Winston-Salem.
