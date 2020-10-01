Winston-Salem boutique law firms combined to form Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey

The Winston-Salem law firms of Wall Babcock LLP and Waldrep LLP have merged, effective Thursday, to form Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey PLLC.

The combined firm has 16 attorneys and nine staff members. It is led by Tom Waldrep and Jim Wall as co-managing partners, along with John Babcok and Dennis Bailey as the other named partners.

Altogether, there are 11 partners in the firm.

The law firm said the combination brings together experienced attorneys from larger firms.

The primary focus will be on business law, business bankruptcy, health-care law, litigation, commercial real estate and estate planning.

Waldrep's expertise is in bankruptcy, while Wall Babcock’s strengths is in health-care, litigation and commercial transactions.

The law firm said it "provides necessary legal support to struggling businesses, health-care providers and hospitals."

"The firm looks forward to their continued and strengthened relationships in the Winston-Salem community and beyond."

Wall Babcock was formed in November 2006 as Wall Esleeck Babcock with Robert Esleeck as a managing partner.