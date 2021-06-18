Winston-Salem branch among latest targeted for closing by Wells Fargo

The Wells Fargo branch at 720 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem is among the latest closings planned by the bank as part of a multi-year nationwide initiative.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday listed 19 Wells Fargo branch closings in 11 states, led by three each in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Winston-Salem branch was the only one listed for North Carolina. The bank notified the OCC about the branch closing plans on June 8.

The bank could not be immediately reached for comment on when the branch will close and where it will transfer the deposits.

Wells Fargo still will have nine branches in Winston-Salem, along with one each in Advance, Clemmons, Kernersville, King and Lewisville.

Since the branch-closing initiative began in earnest on July 21, there have been at least 611 closings nationwide and at least 32 in North Carolina.

Wells Fargo previously closed a branch in downtown Winston-Salem, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.