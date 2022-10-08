Winston-Salem checks economic, workforce boxes for Inmar's growth plans

Spencer Baird, the recently appointed chief executive of Inmar Intelligence, is well aware of the high-profile departures of several corporate and nonprofit headquarters from the Triad to Charlotte.

The common denominator with BB&T Corp. (now Truist Financial Corp.), Krispy Kreme Inc. and the Atlantic Coast Conference is the attractiveness of Charlotte’s surging economy to young professionals pursuing a live-work-play environment via jobs often paying six figures.

Baird said those same socioeconomic advantages are enticing to Inmar as well, which could create a collective shiver in the offices of local civic, economic and elected officials. The company, after all, has nearly 1,000 employees in Forsyth County.

Inmar, founded in 1980, is one of the Triad’s largest private-sector employers as it provides consulting and digital software services to the promotional, health care and supply-chain industries.

However, Baird said Inmar has planted firm roots in Winston-Salem, in large part because of the community’s embrace of the company and the upholding of its end of an education- and job-training pledge made in 2012.

In fact, Baird said he considers Winston-Salem as an economic “secret weapon” and a “power source” in helping Inmar fulfill its growth potential.

“Just look at the universities around here and all the talent, some of which has become available with the departures of those corporate headquarters,” Baird said.

A similar ripple effect occurred in the 2001-04 period with the move of Wachovia Corp.’s headquarters jobs to Charlotte after it was bought by First Union Corp., as well as in the 2008-10 period when Wells Fargo & Co. shifted jobs to Charlotte after acquiring a collapsing Wachovia.

“We want to tap into that talent and really plug it into an amazing platform that Inmar has built here,” Baird said.

Baird also said there is “a humility to the area itself.”

“Some people may laugh at that, but that’s an important thread because that comes through in customer meetings.

“We’ve got to be agnostic to how we do what we do for customers. The last thing they want is dealing with people with a lot of ego.

“You just don’t get that here, and if you do, it doesn’t last very long,” Baird said. “Being situated in Winston-Salem with the workforce we have here allows us to treat customers equally fair and attentively.”

Pivotal decision

Inmar’s majority owner since April 2017 is OMERS Private Equity, owned by the OMERS pension plan for municipal employees in Ontario, Canada.

With an international owner not beholden to Winston-Salem or the Triad, Baird said it is a real testament to the local community that OMERS officials have found no need or reason to consider moving to a larger metro.

Inmar did have its own larger metro flirtation in February 2012 when determining where to place a $62 million expansion with a pledge of 212 new jobs.

Besides its hometown, the choices were relocating to company operations in the Atlanta and Fort Worth, Texas.

After Inmar was made eligible for up to $2.5 million in local incentives, the company chose the local expansion option in April 2012.

Pivotal to that decision was a local community pledge to develop an enhanced level of information-technology education and training.

“We believe the additional jobs we create will bring new people and new energy to Forsyth County, and grow the local tax base at a time it is clearly needed,” then-chief executive David Mounts said in April 2012.

“The biggest challenge for us — and we have to continue to work on it here — is developing talent in technology and data analytics. We’re committed, with the help of the local universities, to develop a deeper talent pool and the pipeline to support future growth.”

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Inmar represents an example of how assisting a homegrown company can pay off in terms of not only jobs, but also a foothold in a global information technology marketplace.

“We worked hard to create a compelling economic package for Inmar several years to thwart an effort by Atlanta to recruit them,” Joines said.

“I am delighted that Spencer Baird has been named as permanent chief executive. He is already actively involved in the community, and I feel he will lead Inmar to solid growth.”

Baird said that over the past 10 years, Winston-Salem and the Triad have met the skilled workforce challenge.

He insists the live-work-play balance works locally for Inmar employees and their families.

“It just keeps getting better, and we like to think we’re playing a role in that through our workforce and our efforts with the Winston-Salem Alliance and Piedmont Triad Partnership,” Baird said.

“We’re going to keep pouring into the community.”

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said the local community shouldn’t discount the employment and reputational role Inmar is playing for Winston-Salem and the Triad.

“The fact that Inmar is continuing its commitment to the area is critical to the long-term economic development of the region,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.

“It allows for workforce development efforts that require a lot of long-range planning.”

Moving in

Inmar is settling into its new headquarters space, having moved from a 242,000-square-foot space in Innovation Quarter to 177,000 square feet in the One West Fourth tower a few blocks to the west.

Inmar occupies the second through fifth floors in the 13-floor building, taking up 38.3% of the 461,500 square feet.

The company said in May 2021 that the COVID-19 pandemic showed it needed less office space because a majority of employees were planning to continue to work from home.

“The pandemic provided an opportunity to explore a reimagined, transformed workplace that holds advantages for faster innovation, better client service and improved employee satisfaction,” the company said .

“Our experience teaches us that the work from home or hybrid (of working in the office and at home) ... is the preference for the majority of our corporate teams” during the work week.

“Under this new (work from home/hybrid) model, we can recruit talented individuals from anywhere in the world,” it said.

Self-analysis

Both Inmar and Baird used the transition time from Baird’s being named interim chief executive in April to assess and evaluate current performance and future goals.

“Even as established and successful as we have been, we’re still under construction with a long way to go and with a lot of upside potential,” Baird said.

Baird said he recognizes that while a chief executive transition allows the new top official to put their fingerprints on the company, it has to be done tactfully and with respect.

“I’ve had a chance over this five-month period to ask customers a lot of questions about what we do for them today and the things we need to improve upon,” Baird said.

“I’ve also learned a lot about myself during (the interview) process.”

That includes meeting with outside consultants “that could help unmask things that are strength and opportunity areas for me,” Baird said.

“The main benefit from all that learning is tremendous clarity, particularly on things we’re not doing today but should be doing.

“It’s also important to be clear on things we’re doing that we should not be doing, things that may have been experimental, but just draining resources with very little upside potential,” Baird said.

One outcome is opting to run major decisions through six internal filters before reaching an agreement.

Given the nature of Inmar’s product offerings and services are designed to increase efficiency along with speed of response and performance, Baird said it can be challenging for an analysis company to take the time to analyze itself.

“Oftentimes we get to operating so fast that it’s hard to take a pause, step back and ask ‘how good are we at these things?’ whether individual performance or the company.”

“The feedback was good in terms of providing clarity that we’re going to undertake it more often.”

Baird said one example of an opportunity is to help customers with their work flow with the goal of trimming the amount of time they spend on data processing and emails “so they can spend more time with their families.”

“There are so many work flow opportunities for us to solve that make the lives of our customers easier in all the businesses we serve.”

Baird said another reason Inmar piqued his interest is that, “I’ve always been a guy that really appreciates and values learning.”

“Oftentimes, what comes with that is disruption and change and transformation.

“What I saw in Inmar was a company that had the asset base to truly transform, not just the retail or the consumer packing company, but actually the whole ecosystem with the asset base following the 20 acquisitions that we’ve made over the past 10 years,” Baird said.

Ultimately, Baird said he wants to be known “as the guy who is the driver of 1% better every day, trusting that year over year will take care of itself.”

“I also want to be known as the best developer of modern leaders, not just talent.

“They nicely meet at the intersection of what is necessary today to really accelerate in a world that’s so chaotic and so many pitfalls to manage.”