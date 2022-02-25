 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem commercial tracts sold for $825,000
A Greensboro commercial real-estate company has spent $825,000 to purchase three properties in northwest Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The properties are: a 1.45-acre vacant lot at 125 Sunburst Circle; an 0.44-acre tract at 6024 University Parkway that contains a 1,333-square-foot building; and a 0.44-acre tract at 6034 University Parkway that contains a 1,377-square-foot building.

The buyer is ONSC W-S LLC, an affiliate of Simpson Commercial Real Estate.

The seller is Frank Myers Investments LLC of Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

