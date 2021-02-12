Winston-Salem companies gain venture capital funds

First Launch Capital Fund, a venture capital fund based in Greensboro, said Friday it has closed on undisclosed financial investments in two Winston-Salem companies.

The investments are the fourth and fifth by First Launch.

Proodos Inc. has developed a project management tool that improves efficiency through the use of GPS navigation technology. The group said its software identifies gaps in talent management, skills and communication that can cause project costs to increase.

Proodos’ ownership group recently moved to Winston-Salem from Atlanta. Its website is www.proodos.work.

Unbox the Dress says it is the first online service — www.unboxthedress.com — providing brides with museum-quality, third-party care and storage of their wedding dress.

The company also provides options for repurposing the wedding dress into new family heirlooms and gifts. The company, run by founder and chief executive Grace Rojek, recently relocated to the Triad from Ohio to gain access to the region’s garment manufacturing expertise and skilled workforce.

