Winston-Salem company buys Davidson County tracts

A Winston-Salem group has spent nearly $1.6 million to purchase four tracts in Davidson County near U.S. 64 and the Carolina Dry Klin Co.
The buyer is S.F. Howard LLC, which appears to be an affiliate of Central Carolina Seeding of 2855 Ridgewood Park Drive in Winston-Salem. The company provides erosion control and seeding services.
The seller is J.E. Jones Lumber Co. of New Bern.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
