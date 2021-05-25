 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem company buys Davidson County tracts
0 comments

Winston-Salem company buys Davidson County tracts

{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem group has spent nearly $1.6 million to purchase four tracts in Davidson County near U.S. 64 and the Carolina Dry Klin Co.

The buyer is S.F. Howard LLC, which appears to be an affiliate of Central Carolina Seeding of 2855 Ridgewood Park Drive in Winston-Salem. The company provides erosion control and seeding services.

The seller is J.E. Jones Lumber Co. of New Bern.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can stay entertained, save money and still ‘cut the cord’

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boat manufacturer plans New Bern facility with 500 jobs
Local

Boat manufacturer plans New Bern facility with 500 jobs

White River Marine Group LLC, a manufacturer of recreational boats, said Thursday it will open a manufacturing facility in New Bern with plans to create up to 500 jobs. The facility will represent the company’s first coastal manufacturing site.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News