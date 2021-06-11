 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem company forms TopCourt partnership
A local promotional supplier, CourtHarbor, said Friday it has formed a partnership with TopCourt, a digital learning platform focused on tennis.

CourtHarbor has been an affiliate of SE Logo Wear of Winston-Salem since March 2020. Both companies also focus on the tennis sector.

TopCourt’s platform is supported by more than 50 top-level ATP, WTA and legendary players and coaches, such as Venus Williams, Chris Evert, the Bryan Brothers and Brad Gilbert.

The partnership entails providing TopCourt and its partners with customized products, such as high-resolution banners and court dividers, for every day and special event needs. For more information, go to www.courtharbor.com and https://selogowear.com.

CourtHarbor’s court dividers resolve the problem of balls entering adjacent courts and disrupting play at the net and the baseline, according to the company’s marketing pitch.

Meanwhile, SE Logo Wear provides screen printing, embroidery, vehicle wraps, window signage, promotional items and dye-sublimated apparel.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

