Winston-Salem company gains services expansion approval from FAA
Piedmont Propulsion Systems LLC of Winston-Salem, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Aviation Services Inc., said Thursday it has been approved to perform all maintenance, repair and overhaul services for S-70 / UH-60 Blackhawk main rotor blades.

The company said it received an amendment to its Limited Airframe Rating with S-70 Capabilities from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Piedmont Propulsion's sister company, Aviation Blade Services, Inc. is the leading independent MRO facility supporting Blackhawk and other legacy Sikorsky rotor blades. First Aviation is based in Westport, Conn.

