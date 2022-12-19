 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem day-care center property sells for $1.8 million

A Florida group has paid $1.8 million to purchase a Winston-Salem property that contains a day-care center, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 3.34-acre property at 3904 Old Vineyard Road has an 11,390-square-foot building. The tenant is Friendly People That Care Child Care.

The buyer is The Nest Schools Inc. of Boca Raton, Fla. The seller is Libbus Enterprises Properties LLC of Cary.

