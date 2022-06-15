Winston-Salem dialysis center gets OK for 19 stations

State health regulators have approved Miller Street Dialysis Center adding up to 19 stations to expand its capacity to no more than 50, according to a N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posting Wednesday.
The center is an affiliate of Wake Forest University. The project cost is estimated at $336,300.
The new dialysis stations are projected to become available by September 2023.
In May, state health regulators approved relocating 19 dialysis stations from Miller Street Dialysis Center to Salem Kidney Center.
