 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winston-Salem dialysis center gets OK for 19 stations

  • 0

State health regulators have approved Miller Street Dialysis Center adding up to 19 stations to expand its capacity to no more than 50, according to a N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posting Wednesday.

The center is an affiliate of Wake Forest University. The project cost is estimated at $336,300.

The new dialysis stations are projected to become available by September 2023.

In May, state health regulators approved relocating 19 dialysis stations from Miller Street Dialysis Center to Salem Kidney Center.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Microsoft shuts down its oldest internet browser

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert