Winston-Salem distribution building bought for $5.27 million

An 112,089-square-foot distribution building in Winston-Salem has been purchased for $5.27 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 4-acre property is at 315 Cassell St.
The buyer is 315 Cassell Street LLC of Hopkinton, Mass. The seller is 300 Cassell LLC of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
