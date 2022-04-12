 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem distribution building bought for $5.27 million

An 112,089-square-foot distribution building in Winston-Salem has been purchased for $5.27 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 4-acre property is at 315 Cassell St.

The buyer is 315 Cassell Street LLC of Hopkinton, Mass. The seller is 300 Cassell LLC of Winston-Salem.

