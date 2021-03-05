Winston-Salem doctor faces another N.C. Medical Board hearing

The board’s notice states that White has failed to comply with its 2018 order.

“White’s failure to comply with the provisions in the 2018 final order constitutes unprofessional conduct ... which is grounds under (state statutes) for the board to annul, suspend, revoke, condition or limit Dr. White’s license to practice medicine, or to deny any application she may make in the future,” according to the notice.

Freeman said Thursday that “we will be dealing with those issues when we file our answer.”

The 2018 order included a stayed indefinite suspension; it was set aside as long as White complied with terms and conditions.

If the board concludes that White did violate the terms of her order, it has the legal authority to impose discipline up to re-imposing the suspension.

The board said in a separate statement “it is interested in talking with any patients who may have been seen or received treatment” from White between March 15, 2020, and June 1, 2020. They can contact board investigator James Bowman at 336-454-1032 or james.bowman@ncmedboard.org.