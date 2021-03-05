Winston-Salem doctor faces another N.C. Medical Board hearing

The N.C. Medical Board has set another disciplinary hearing involving Dr. Anne Litton White of Winston-Salem, this time to address allegations she falsely told a company mandated to monitor her practice that her office was closed during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The issue came to light when White tried to block a former employee from collecting unemployment benefits.
While testifying before the N.C. Division of Employment Security in August, White said the employee “quit. There ... there absolutely was on-going work.”
The board filed its notice of charges and allocations Monday.
White has been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center since 2004.
She could not be immediately reached for comment about the hearing, which is scheduled for June 17 in Raleigh.
White is being represented by Winston-Salem attorney David Freeman.
As part of a consent order from a 2018-19 case, the medical board required that White’s practice be monitored by Affiliated Monitors Inc., which provides independent integrity monitoring and assessment services for regulated industries and professions.
After informing Affiliated Monitors that her practice was closed from March 18 to May 7 — to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home pandemic executive order — the monitoring group told the medical board that it suspended its monitoring of White.
The board’s notice states that White has failed to comply with its 2018 order.
“White’s failure to comply with the provisions in the 2018 final order constitutes unprofessional conduct ... which is grounds under (state statutes) for the board to annul, suspend, revoke, condition or limit Dr. White’s license to practice medicine, or to deny any application she may make in the future,” according to the notice.
Freeman said Thursday that “we will be dealing with those issues when we file our answer.”
The 2018 order included a stayed indefinite suspension; it was set aside as long as White complied with terms and conditions.
If the board concludes that White did violate the terms of her order, it has the legal authority to impose discipline up to re-imposing the suspension.
The board said in a separate statement “it is interested in talking with any patients who may have been seen or received treatment” from White between March 15, 2020, and June 1, 2020. They can contact board investigator James Bowman at 336-454-1032 or james.bowman@ncmedboard.org.
It is the sixth time White has been subject to a Medical Board notice of charges and allegations; the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.
Among previous charges raised against White was that she marketed herself as a board-certified dermatologist when she wasn’t, and that she used medications that at the time the Food and Drug Administration hadn’t approved.
Her license has been suspended for a combined 110 days since 2004, the last times from May 7-16, 2018, and from July 16-26, 2018.
Her practice has been operational since the second suspension ended.
Background
In October 2019, White agreed to pay a $1,000 fine in a settlement to resolve a more than two-year board investigation into several allegations of her medical practices.
Allegations included: having an unlicensed physician assist White with a procedure; a patient who wanted a tattoo removed filing a complaint that he or she had been burned because the setting on a laser was alleged to have been set too high; and that White reused syringes and dermatological products on multiple patients.
Those actions violate state medical standards.
The settlement required White to comply with a board consent order in which she agreed to be monitored by Affiliated Monitors for three years at her expense. The monitoring began Oct. 26, 2018.
According to the board’s notice, White emailed Affiliated Monitors on March 18, 2020, to inform the group that her practice would be closed because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s pandemic stay-at-home statewide executive order through April 20, 2020.
White sent another email April 17, saying the practice would remain closed through May 7 because the order had been extended.
Affiliated Monitors told the board on April 17 that it was suspending its monitoring of White.
According to the board’s notice, White wrote to the N.C. Division of Employment Security on April 21 that her practice was considered “an essential business because we provide both family medicine and dermatology services. Our office has been open through the coronavirus crisis.”
On Aug. 5, White gave sworn testimony during a DES hearing on whether an unidentified former employee could draw unemployment benefits.
The notice contained parts of White’s testimony in which she said the employee quit, which could have prevent the employee from being eligible for the benefits.
White also testified she told the former employee that “I need you back at your full-time hours now. We’re getting busy again.”
During the DES hearing, White asked questions of an employee.
The notice contained elements of the exchange in which White asked if she was an essential worker as a family practitioner.
The employee responded that “essential worker does not just do Botox and liposuction. That’s not essential work.”
White said the practice “does see family medicine and dermatology patients as well, correct?”
The employee answered “Yeah, but we didn’t have any at that time. Everything was Botox, lip injections. Everything else but that.”
