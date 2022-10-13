 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem Dollar General site sells for $2.07 million

Dollar General

The property of a Dollar General store at 4330 Thomasville Road has been sold for $2.07 million.

A Florida group has spent $2.07 million to purchase a Winston-Salem property that has a Dollar General store on the property, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property is at 4330 Thomasville Road.

The buyer is TKR Vero LLC, while the seller is DG Winston-Salem LLC.

