Winston-Salem Dunkin’ Donuts site sells for $4.2 million

The Dunkin’ Donuts property at 4811 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem has been sold for $4.23 million to a Greensboro group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Nags Head Capital LLC, which shares the 1901 Lendew St., Suite 7, address as Real Property Management of the Triad.
The seller is Gemcap Development LLC of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
