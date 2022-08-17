 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem EMS group buys Raleigh company

EMS Management & Consultants Inc., based in Winston-Salem, said Tuesday it has acquired Raleigh-based Vairkko, a provider of workforce and operations management software.

EMS is a provider of revenue cycle management and technology software solutions for emergency management services agencies across the nation.

The companies said Vairkko will provide scheduling, training, certification and performance management tools for EMS agencies.

The companies had been business partners before the acquisition.

