Winston-Salem floral company gains $50,000 NC Idea grant

A Winston-Salem floral company is one of eight recipients of a $50,000 grant from the spring 2021 NC Idea Seed funding cycle, the nonprofit group said Thursday.

Stemz’ focus is on connecting local flower farms to floral designers.

NC Idea is a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina. The $50,000 grants are awarded to innovative startups with a proven concept, even if they are not yet profitable.

The recipients were chosen after a three-month competitive application and selection process that drew 174 applications from across the state.

The other recipients are: Active Defender of Carthage; BatteryXchange of Huntersville; Couplet Care of Durham; Darë Vegan Cheese of Asheville; Protect3D of Durham; Smart Girls HQ of Charlotte; and Your Minute Mechanic of Winterville.

