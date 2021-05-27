Winston-Salem group buys 24 West Fourth Street tracts

A Winston-Salem company has spent $3.3 million to purchase 24 tracts in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The tracts involve lots at 1400, 1404, 1412, 1415, 1416, 1420, 1421, 1424, 1425, 1428, 1429, 1432, 1433, 1436, 1437, 1440, 1444, 1448, 1463, 1467, 1471 and 1475 W. Fourth St. Also purchased were 201 Taylor St. and a tract listed as 0 Taylor St.

According to a marketing listing on LoopNet.com, the tracts comprise a 6.08-acre residential rental portfolio consisting of a 74-unit assemblage of single- and multi-family dwellings.

The buyer is West Fourth Winston LLC, which lists Dr. Eric Alspaugh as member-organizer, according to an N.C. Secretary of State’s corporation filing. The seller is Three Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.

