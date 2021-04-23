Winston-Salem group buys Colfax industrial site

The Piedmont Hoist & Crane property in Colfax has been sold for $3 million to a Winston-Salem buyer, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing posted Thursday.
The buyer of the 5.04-acre property at 8511 Norcross Road is Avalon KTD LLC. The property contains a 41,250-square-foot building.
The seller is RBG Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
