 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem group buys Colfax industrial site
0 comments

Winston-Salem group buys Colfax industrial site

{{featured_button_text}}

The Piedmont Hoist & Crane property in Colfax has been sold for $3 million to a Winston-Salem buyer, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing posted Thursday.

The buyer of the 5.04-acre property at 8511 Norcross Road is Avalon KTD LLC. The property contains a 41,250-square-foot building.

The seller is RBG Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Getting ahead of taxes in retirement accounts

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News