Winston-Salem group buys Greensboro condo property
A Winston-Salem residential group has paid $2.3 million to purchase a Greensboro condominium property, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The property is at 3300 N. Elm St.

The buyer is 3300 N. Elm Street LLC. The seller is Five Star Multifamily Investments LLC of Marblehead, Mass.

