Winston-Salem group pays $2.35 million for Greensboro site

A Winston-Salem group has paid $2.35 million for a former Citgo convenience store property in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 1.5-acre property is at 2204 Battleground Ave.
The buyer is Battleground Storage Associates LLC with a listed address of 930 Burke St., Suite C. Thomas Crumpler is listed as an organizer in a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.
The seller is SXCW Properties II LLC of Matthews.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today