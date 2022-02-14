 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem group pays $2.35 million for Greensboro site
Winston-Salem group pays $2.35 million for Greensboro site

A Winston-Salem group has paid $2.35 million for a former Citgo convenience store property in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 1.5-acre property is at 2204 Battleground Ave.

The buyer is Battleground Storage Associates LLC with a listed address of 930 Burke St., Suite C. Thomas Crumpler is listed as an organizer in a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

The seller is SXCW Properties II LLC of Matthews.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

