Winston-Salem group pays $835,000 for two tracts

A Winston-Salem group has paid $835,000 to buy two tracts of land off Ridgewood Park Drive in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property at 2855 Ridgewood Park Drive contains 4.38 acres, while the property at 2865 Ridgewood Park Drive has 1.5 acres.
The buyer is Ridgewood NC LLC, while the seller is S.F. Howard LLC of Advance.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
