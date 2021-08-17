 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem group pays $835,000 for two tracts
0 Comments

Winston-Salem group pays $835,000 for two tracts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem group has paid $835,000 to buy two tracts of land off Ridgewood Park Drive in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The property at 2855 Ridgewood Park Drive contains 4.38 acres, while the property at 2865 Ridgewood Park Drive has 1.5 acres.

The buyer is Ridgewood NC LLC, while the seller is S.F. Howard LLC of Advance.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five situations where you shouldn't use your credit card

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WSSU Foundation makes second land purchase
Local

WSSU Foundation makes second land purchase

The Winston-Salem State University Foundation Inc. has paid $340,000 for a tree-lined 17.23-acre site at 1509 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News