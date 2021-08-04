 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem group purchases downtown tracts
A Winston-Salem group has spent $1.42 million to buy four tracts at 1076 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Tuesday.

The building contains 8,374 square feet on a 0.5-acre lot.

The buyer is 1076 LLC, which has John Chilson and John Moser as company members, according to a filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office. The company submitted its articles of organization to the state on July 15.

The seller is TarDeacHoo Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

