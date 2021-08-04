Winston-Salem group purchases downtown tracts

A Winston-Salem group has spent $1.42 million to buy four tracts at 1076 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Tuesday.
The building contains 8,374 square feet on a 0.5-acre lot.
The buyer is 1076 LLC, which has John Chilson and John Moser as company members, according to a filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office. The company submitted its articles of organization to the state on July 15.
The seller is TarDeacHoo Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today