Winston-Salem group purchases downtown tracts

A Winston-Salem group has spent $1.42 million to buy four tracts at 1076 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Tuesday.

The buyer is 1076 LLC, which has John Chilson and John Moser as company members, according to a filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office. The company submitted its articles of organization to the state on July 15.