Winston-Salem group sells manufacturing plant site for $20.6 million

A Pennsylvania real-estate investment management firm has expanded its Triad presence again by spending $20.6 million on the Prepac Manufacturing property in Whitsett, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The buyer is Exeter 3031 Hendren LP, an affiliate of Exeter Property Group based in Conshohocken, Pa. The seller is RCC III LLC of Winston-Salem, which shares the 331 High St. address of Williams Development Group.

The 20.3-acre tract at 3031 Hendren Road contains a 260,000-square-foot manufacturing building.

A Canadian maker of home furnishings, Prepac Manufacturing Ltd., opened last year an East Coast plant at the site. It plans to have 201 jobs at full production.

In June, an Exeter affiliates paid $10.75 million to buy an 115,500-square-foot building at 2675 Annapolis Road in Winston-Salem’s West Point Industrial Park.

In November 2020, an Exeter affiliate spent $7.19 million to buy a 12.7-acre tract in Union Cross Business Park. The site at 115 Business Park Drive has The Clearing House Payments Co. as the tenant.

