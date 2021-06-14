Winston-Salem group sells warehouse for $2.8 million

A Winston-Salem group has sold a 7.02-acre warehouse property in Friendship township of Guilford County for $2.8 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 39,600-square-foot building at 7615 Boeing Drive is Tanyard Enterprises LLC of Greensboro.
The seller is Davidson Industrial Properties LLC.
Richard Craver
