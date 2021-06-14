 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem group sells warehouse for $2.8 million
0 Comments

Winston-Salem group sells warehouse for $2.8 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem group has sold a 7.02-acre warehouse property in Friendship township of Guilford County for $2.8 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The buyer of the 39,600-square-foot building at 7615 Boeing Drive is Tanyard Enterprises LLC of Greensboro.

The seller is Davidson Industrial Properties LLC.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bezos Set to Fly in Blue Origin's First Manned Space Flight

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet plans Tuesday hiring event
Local

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet plans Tuesday hiring event

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., one of America’s largest closeout retailers, is hosting a nationwide hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to fill 2,000 positions across its more than 400 store locations, three distribution centers and a support center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News