Winston-Salem health-care property sells for $4.2 million

A Winston-Salem property with a health-care provider as a tenant has been sold for $4.2 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.
The property at 3340 Tabor Place Court has a Carolina Dentist clinic on the site.
The buyers are Cawthon-Hollums Properties Inc. and Otter Inc., both of Hapeville, Ga.
The seller is Winston-Salem Retail Ventures Inc. of Wilmington.
Richard Craver
