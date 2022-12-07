 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winston-Salem health-care property sells for $4.2 million

  • 0

A Winston-Salem property with a health-care provider as a tenant has been sold for $4.2 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.

The property at 3340 Tabor Place Court has a Carolina Dentist clinic on the site.

The buyers are Cawthon-Hollums Properties Inc. and Otter Inc., both of Hapeville, Ga.

The seller is Winston-Salem Retail Ventures Inc. of Wilmington.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert