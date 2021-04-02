 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem health care property sold for $705,000
Winston-Salem health care property sold for $705,000

A Raleigh group has spent $705,000 to purchase a property occupied by a Novant Health Inc. family medicine practice, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.

The 0.48-acre site at 400 Jonestown Road contains a 3,510-square-foot building with Forsyth Family Medicine as the tenant.

The buyer is 400 Jonestown LLC, while the seller is FFP of Jonestown LLC of Winston-Salem.

