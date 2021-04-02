Winston-Salem health care property sold for $705,000

A Raleigh group has spent $705,000 to purchase a property occupied by a Novant Health Inc. family medicine practice, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.
The 0.48-acre site at 400 Jonestown Road contains a 3,510-square-foot building with Forsyth Family Medicine as the tenant.
The buyer is 400 Jonestown LLC, while the seller is FFP of Jonestown LLC of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today