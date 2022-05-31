Winston-Salem healthcare provider purchased

Physicians Eldercare, based in Winston-Salem, has been purchased by Curana Health, an organization formed in May through the integration of three leading senior healthcare providers. Terms were not disclosed Tuesday.

Physicians Eldercare, founded in the early 2000s, provides integrative geriatric care through 50 providers in North Carolina. That includes its clinicians helping facilities manage costs and reduce requests for unnecessary tests and medication.

The group serves patients in skilled, long-term care, memory care and assisted-living facilities. It also serves patients in all levels of care within continuing care retirement communities, including those in independent living.

“Merging with Curana Health will allow us to expand PEC’s services even more broadly, including facilities in rural areas that will benefit greatly from having a designated medical provider group for their clientele,” Dr. Christopher Herman, the group’s president, said in a statement.

Curana said the groups have a combined footprint of 27 states and more than 1,000 senior-living facilities. For more information about Curana, go to curanahealth.com.

