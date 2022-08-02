Winston-Salem home prices cool slightly in June

Prices of existing homes in the Winston-Salem metro area showed renewed signs — barely — of cooling in June, according to a report released Tuesday by national real estate research firm CoreLogic.

The Winston-Salem area’s home prices rose by 21.8% year-over-year in June, compared with 22.2% in May.

The metro area consists of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up 21.5%, compared with 22% in May.

Meanwhile, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metro area were up 20.7% year-over-year in June, compared with 20.5% in May

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 20.7% in June and 20.5% in May.

The Winston-Salem metro remained at the fourth highest growth rate among the state’s five metro areas, while Greensboro-High Point was fifth.

Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia area increased 24.6% year-over-year in June, compared with increasing 25.6% year-over-year in May.

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill area increased 27.6% year-over-year in June, compared with increasing 30.3% year-over-year in May.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 30.4% year-over-year in June, compared with increasing 35.4% year-over-year in May.

“Signs of a broader slowdown in the housing market are evident, as home price growth decelerated for the second consecutive month,” said Selma Hepp, interim lead of the Office of the Chief Economist at CoreLogic.

“This is in line with our previous expectations and given the notable cooling of buyer demand due to higher mortgage rates and the resulting increased cost of homeownership."

However, Hepp cautioned that "nevertheless, buyers remain interested, which is keeping the market competitive — particularly for attractive homes that are properly priced.”