Winston-Salem home prices stay at record levels, but plateauing

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA increased 25.4% year-over-year in December, compared with up 24.6% in November after being up 22.4% in October.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 28% year-over-year in December, after being up 27.2% for November after being up 26% in October.

Home sale prices have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during 2021.

"Much of what we’ve seen in the run-up of home prices over the last year has been the result of a perfect storm of supply and demand pressures,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.

“As we move further into 2022, economic factors — such as new home building and a rise in mortgage rates — are in motion to help relieve some of this pressure and steadily temper the rapid home price acceleration seen in 2021.”

Meanwhile, national real estate research firm Attom Data Solutions reported Thursday that home prices in the Winston-Salem area reached a recent peak with a median sale price at $200,000 for 202.

The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.