Winston-Salem home prices stay at record levels; fewer homeowners facing serious late payment issues

Existing home prices in North Carolina’s five metro areas remain at growth rates not seen in 45 years, but shows signs of plateauing, according to the December report from national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.
The group reported Tuesday that the Winston-Salem area’s home prices rose by a 19.5% year-over-year clip for December, compared with up 19.4% in November and 19% for October. CoreLogic does not disclose an average home-sale price.
The metro consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up year over year by 19.3% in December, 19.2% in November and 18.7% in October.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 17.2% year-over-year in December, as well as 16.9% in November and 18.3% in October.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 17.1% in December, 16.3% in November and 17.8% in October.
Although the Winston-Salem metro had the highest growth rate among the state’s five metro areas during the summer, it was fourth for October through December.
Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 22.5% year-over-year in December after being up 21.9% in November and 21.8% in October.
Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA increased 25.4% year-over-year in December, compared with up 24.6% in November after being up 22.4% in October.
Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 28% year-over-year in December, after being up 27.2% for November after being up 26% in October.
Home sale prices have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during 2021.
"Much of what we’ve seen in the run-up of home prices over the last year has been the result of a perfect storm of supply and demand pressures,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.
“As we move further into 2022, economic factors — such as new home building and a rise in mortgage rates — are in motion to help relieve some of this pressure and steadily temper the rapid home price acceleration seen in 2021.”
Meanwhile, national real estate research firm Attom Data Solutions reported Thursday that home prices in the Winston-Salem area reached a recent peak with a median sale price at $200,000 for 2021.
The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.
There was a 17.6% jump in the median home price of $170,000 for 2020, as well as a 56.3% increase from $128,000 in 2016.
The lowest median home price in recent years was $112,750 in 2012.
Attom said the median Winston-Salem area seller had a $60,000 gain on the transaction, compared with $31,000 in 2020 and a loss of $4,000 in 2016.
Meanwhile, the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Dec. 2 that home prices in the Winston-Salem area rose by 12.2% in November.
The average home closing price was $278,091 in November, along with $263,737 in October.
By comparison, it was $247,893 in November 2020 and $245,219 in October 2020.
The association reported 994 closed sales during November, compared with 808 a year ago. There were 960 closed sales in October, compared with 961 a year earlier.
The association has said for most of 2021 that the local housing market remains “very much a seller’s market with the sales price at its highest level since 2003.”
Home equity status
In a separate housing report this week, there was a slight drop in Winston-Salem-area homeowners considered as seriously behind on their mortgage payments during the fourth quarter, according to a report by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.
A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth. Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.
There were 3,265 Winston-Salem-area homeowners listed as seriously underwater, or 2.7%, during the fourth quarter.
That’s down from 3,877, or 3%, in the third quarter, and down from 9.577, or 6.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The biggest factor in the sharp decline has been by mortgage lenders suspending payment requirements that helped keep the seriously underwater percentage down during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, 37.4% of Winston-Salem-area households, or 45,536, were in the equity-rich category during the fourth quarter. That category includes households that own at least 50% of their residence.
By comparison, the equity-rich count was 33.2%, or 42,858, in the third quarter, as well as 20.3%, or 28,647, in the third quarter of 2020.
Part of the differences in the equity-rich counts is homeowners completing the paying off their mortgage in recent quarters.
Attom reported the Greensboro-High Point MSA having 2.8%, or 3,918, residences considered as seriously underwater for the fourth quarter. That’s down from 4,538, or 3.2%, in the third quarter, and down from 9,347, or 6.2%, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The region also had 38%, or 53,795, in the equity-rich category for the fourth quarter.
That’s up from 32.1%, or 45,444, in the third quarter, as well as 19.8%, or 29.959, a year ago.
“Another quarter, another boost to the balance sheets of homeowners in most of the United States — that was the story from the fourth quarter," said Todd Teta, chief product officer with Attom.
"As home prices kept rising, so did the equity built up in residential properties, to the point where close to half of all mortgage payers around the country found themselves in equity-rich territory.”
Teta cautioned that "no doubt, there are market metrics that pose warnings about how long the boom can last and equity can keep improving. We keep watching those closely.
"But, for now, homeowners are sitting pretty as the wealth they have tucked away in their homes keeps growing.”
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information on underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now, and prompting an overreaction.
