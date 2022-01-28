Winston-Salem home sales reach pricing peak in 2021

Home prices in the Winston-Salem area reached a recent peak with a median sale price at $200,000 for 2021, according to national real estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.
The metropolitan statistical area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.
There was a 17.6% jump in the median home price of $170,000 for 2020, as well as a 56.3% increase from $128,000 in 2016.
The lowest median home price in recent years was $112,750 in 2012.
Attom said the median Winston-Salem area seller had a $60,000 gain on the transaction, compared with $31,000 in 2020 and a loss of $4,000 in 2016.
Meanwhile, the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Dec. 2 that home prices in the Winston-Salem area rose by 12.2% in November.
The average home closing price was $278,091 in November, along with $263,737 in October.
By comparison, it was $247,893 in November 2020 and $245,219 in October 2020.
The association reported 994 closed sales during November, compared with 808 a year ago. There were 960 closed sales in October, compared with 961 a year earlier.
The association has said for most of 2021 that the local housing market remains “very much a seller’s market with the sales price at its highest level since 2003.”
By comparison, Attom reported that the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a median sale price of $190,000 for 2021, up 13.6% from $167,250 a year ago and up 46.7% from $129,500 in 2016.
The metro is comprised of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties.
Attom said the median Greensboro-High Point area seller had a $49,000 gain on the transaction, compared with $32,000 in 2020 and a loss of $1,625 in 2016.
The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a median sale price of $305,000, up 19.6% from $255,000 a year ago and up 68.5% from $181,000 in 2016.
The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had a median sale price of $335,000, up 21.8% from $275,000 a year ago and up 67.5% from $200,000 in 2016.
The Raleigh-Cary MSA had a median sale price of $350,000, up 20.7% from $290,000 a year ago and up 59.1% from $220,000 in 2016.
“What a year 2021 was for home sellers and the housing market all around the U.S.," said Todd Teta, Attom's chief product officer. "Prices went through the roof, kicking profits and profit margins up at a pace not seen for at least a decade.
"All that happened as the virus pandemic raged on, which actually helped drive the increases instead of stifle them. Households that escaped job losses from the pandemic dove into the market, in large part as a response to the crisis."
However, Teta cautioned that "there are warning signs that the surge could slow down this year."
Meanwhile, Attom reported that all-cash homebuyers represented the Winston-Salem area 38.5% of buyers during 2021, up from 32.7% in 2020.
Cash buyers include institutional investors acquiring properties to initially rent before selling them during a future uptick in home prices.
Institutional investors were 12.5%, up from 3.6% in 2020, while Federal Housing Administration home sales accounted for 7.2% in the area, down from 9.7% in 2020.
By comparison, Greensboro-High Point had cash buyers representing 37.6% of sales. Institutional investors were 11.8%. Federal Housing Administration home sales accounted for 7.3%.
For the Charlotte area, cash buyers represented 35.9% of sales, while institutional investors were 18.6% and FHA home sales were 5.4%.
For the Durham-Chapel Hill area, cash buyers represented 31.3% of sales, while institutional investors were 10.8% and FHA home sales were 2.4%.
For the Raleigh-Cary area, cash buyers represented 28.5% of sales, while institutional investors were 13.9% and FHA home sales were 3.6%.
