Winston-Salem home sales reach pricing peak in 2021

The association has said for most of 2021 that the local housing market remains “very much a seller’s market with the sales price at its highest level since 2003.”

By comparison, Attom reported that the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a median sale price of $190,000 for 2021, up 13.6% from $167,250 a year ago and up 46.7% from $129,500 in 2016.

The metro is comprised of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties.

Attom said the median Greensboro-High Point area seller had a $49,000 gain on the transaction, compared with $32,000 in 2020 and a loss of $1,625 in 2016.

The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a median sale price of $305,000, up 19.6% from $255,000 a year ago and up 68.5% from $181,000 in 2016.

The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had a median sale price of $335,000, up 21.8% from $275,000 a year ago and up 67.5% from $200,000 in 2016.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA had a median sale price of $350,000, up 20.7% from $290,000 a year ago and up 59.1% from $220,000 in 2016.