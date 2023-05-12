Southeast Mechanical, a provider of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing and electrical services, said Thursday it has acquired Gentry Air Inc. of Greensboro. Terms were not disclosed.
Southeast Mechanical, founded in 2020, is based in Winston-Salem. It provides turnkey HVAC services to a wide range of residential and commercial customers with its primary focus on short-term, residential change-outs and service contracts.
Southeast Mechanical is owned with Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, a private equity firm.
Other HVAC companies affiliated with Southeast Mechanical are: Airmakers of Raleigh; Carolina Comfort of Wilkesboro; Logan Home Energy Services of Winston-Salem; Triangle Contractors of Morganton; and Warren-Hay of Hillsborough.
Carolina Comfort was acquired in March.
