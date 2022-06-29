Winston-Salem industrial building bought for $13.9 million

A Winston-Salem industrial building has been sold for $13.86 million to a California real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 10.31-acre tract at 3948 Westpoint Blvd. contains a 100,000-square-foot building.
The buyer is Dogwood Holdings II Propco NC LLC of San Francisco.
The seller is Wright Investments LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
