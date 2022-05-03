 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winston-Salem industrial building sells for $1.5 million

  • 0

A California group has paid $1.5 million to purchase a 58,000-square-foot industrial space in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 4.74-acre property is at 5709 Robin Wood Lane.

The buyer is 5709 Robinwood Lane LLC of Culver City, Calif. The seller is Wide Open Real Estate Warehouses LLC of Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk banned from criticizing Twitter under terms of $44 billion buyout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert