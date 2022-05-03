Winston-Salem industrial building sells for $1.5 million

A California group has paid $1.5 million to purchase a 58,000-square-foot industrial space in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 4.74-acre property is at 5709 Robin Wood Lane.
The buyer is 5709 Robinwood Lane LLC of Culver City, Calif. The seller is Wide Open Real Estate Warehouses LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
