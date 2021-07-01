Winston-Salem industrial building sells for $4.83 million

A 140,331-square-foot industrial building has been sold for $4.83 million to a Winston-Salem group with Richard Budd listed as its manager.
The 18.62-acre property at 2601 Hope Church Road was bought by Budd Hope LLC, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
A corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State has Richard Budd as the manager.
The seller is K-Ben LLC of Atlanta.
Richard Craver
