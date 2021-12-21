 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem industrial building sold for $2.5 million
An industrial building at 1501 S. Stratford Road has been purchased for $2.5 million by a Greensboro group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The buyer is listed as Green Capital LLC, while the seller is Samuel Street Partners LLC of Winston-Salem.

