Winston-Salem industrial building sold for $2.5 million

An industrial building at 1501 S. Stratford Road has been purchased for $2.5 million by a Greensboro group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is listed as Green Capital LLC, while the seller is Samuel Street Partners LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
