Winston-Salem industrial facility sells for $10.75 million

A Pennsylvania real-estate investment management firm has expanded its presence in Winston-Salem by spending $10.75 million to buy an industrial facility in West Point Industrial Park.
According to a Forsyth Register of Deeds filing Monday, Exeter 2675 Annapolis LP is listed as the buyer of the 115,500-square-foot building at 2675 Annapolis Road.
Exeter Property Group is based in Conshohocken, Pa., with 16 U.S offices, including in Charlotte, and seven global offices.
The Annapolis building was constructed in 2020. The seller is Davidson Craven – West Point LLC.
In November, an Exeter affiliate spent $7.19 million to buy a 12.7-acre tract in Union Cross Business Park in southeastern Winston-Salem.
The site at 115 Business Park Drive has The Clearing House Payments Co. as the tenant.
Richard Craver
