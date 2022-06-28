 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem industrial plant sells for $11.4 million

A Winston-Salem industrial plant with Collins Aerospace as its tenant has been sold for $11.4 million to a New York City group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 5.3-acre tract at 2599 Empire Drive contains an 89,741-square-foot building.

Collins Aerospace has used the building as a seat-assembly plant within West Point Business Park, near the intersection of South Stratford and West Clemmonsville roads.

The buyer is East 14th Street Realty LP, an affiliate of Provident Management Corp.

The seller is Spirit SPE Loan Portfolio 2013-3 LLC, an affiliate of Spirit Realty Capital of Dallas.

