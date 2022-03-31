Winston-Salem Innkeeper property changes ownership

The ownership of the Innkeeper property off Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem has been shifted within a Triad hospitality group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday. The transaction was valued at $2.42 million.

The transaction involves tracts at 2113 and 2115 Peters Creek Parkway. The 2113 tract contains 1.57 acres and 29,715 square feet of space. The 2115 tract contains 2 acres and 24,640 square feet of space.

The buyer is Hotel Development Group LLC, while the seller is Khan & Khan Inc. Both list 7153 Strawberry Road in Summerfield as its address.

