Winston-Salem insurer Clinard sold to N.J. group

Clinard Insurance Group of Winston-Salem has been acquired by World Insurance Associates LLC in a transaction announced Wednesday that closed Oct. 1. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Clinard was formed in 2005 by Wake Clinard. It provides personal and commercial products to customers.

World Insurance Associates, based in Iselin, N.J., is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions

Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 160 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States.