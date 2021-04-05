Winston-Salem Journal’s parent company shifting to Nasdaq

Lee Enterprises Inc. said Monday it is transferring its stock listing from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq, effective April 19.
The company’s stock symbol will remain “LEE.”
Lee is the parent company of the Winston-Salem Journal, News & Record of Greensboro and newspapers in Concord, Hickory. Marion, Mooresville, Morganton and Statesville
"Trading on Nasdaq positions Lee alongside the world's most innovative and forward-thinking technology leaders as we accelerate our ongoing digital transformation," Lee president and chief executive Kevin Mowbray said.
Richard Craver
