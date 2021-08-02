 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem law firm spends $625,000 on office building
3400 Healy Drive

3400 Healy Drive, Winston-Salem

The real-estate investment arm of Triad law firm Dummit Fradin has spent $625,000 to purchase an office building at 3400 Healy Drive, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 0.49-acre property at the corner of Healy and Ashleybrook Lane contains 5,920-square-feet of space.

The buyer is DFL Properties LLC of 1133 W. First St. The company shares the same address at the law firm of Dummit Fradin, and lists attorneys Clarke Dummit and Michael Fradin as managing members.

The seller is Wake Clinard Properties LLC of Lewisville.

