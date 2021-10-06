 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem media technology company debuts product
0 Comments

Winston-Salem media technology company debuts product

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beam Dynamics LLC, a technology company based in Winston-Salem, announced Wednesday it has debuted its first product, titled “BeamOn,” as part of its platform to the media & entertainment industry.

The platform allows broadcasters “to see a comprehensive overview of the technology used across studios, control rooms, electronic news gathering and information technology infrastructure.”

The platform is designed to provide engineering teams with “instant visibility to their entire production inventory across departments and regions.” Customers also receive product-update notifications, failure warnings and can visualize important product lifetime events in a single user interface.

For more information, go to www.beamdynamics.io.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are automatic credit card payments a good idea?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News