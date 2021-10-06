Winston-Salem media technology company debuts product

Beam Dynamics LLC, a technology company based in Winston-Salem, announced Wednesday it has debuted its first product, titled “BeamOn,” as part of its platform to the media & entertainment industry.
The platform allows broadcasters “to see a comprehensive overview of the technology used across studios, control rooms, electronic news gathering and information technology infrastructure.”
The platform is designed to provide engineering teams with “instant visibility to their entire production inventory across departments and regions.” Customers also receive product-update notifications, failure warnings and can visualize important product lifetime events in a single user interface.
For more information, go to www.beamdynamics.io.
Richard Craver
