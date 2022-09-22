 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem medical office building sells for $3.94 million

A medical office building operated by Novant Health Urology has been sold for $3.94 million by a South Carolina group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The four-acre property at 2010 Baldwin Lane contains a 12,250-square-foot building.

The buyer is 2010 Baldwin Lane LLC of Isle of Palms, S.C.

The seller is Urology Partners Property LLC, an affiliate of Front Street Capital of Winston-Salem.

