Winston-Salem medical office building sells for $3.94 million

A medical office building operated by Novant Health Urology has been sold for $3.94 million by a South Carolina group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The four-acre property at 2010 Baldwin Lane contains a 12,250-square-foot building.
The buyer is 2010 Baldwin Lane LLC of Isle of Palms, S.C.
The seller is Urology Partners Property LLC, an affiliate of Front Street Capital of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
